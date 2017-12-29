Malmaison and Hotel du Vin Help Guests Beat Post-Christmas Blues With a Full 50% Off a la Carte Menus this January

LONDON, December 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Christmas may be over, and there's a long way to go until the next pay day, but leading boutique brands Malmaison and Hotel du Vin have created a reason to celebrate this January with an incredible 50% off both brands' a la carte menus.

To take advantage of the deal, simply download a voucher from the website. Entries will also be automatically entered into a prize draw to win one of five £500 vouchers to be used at either hotel.

The voucher is available to download now, is valid from the 3rd January to the 3rd February, and can be used at any Hotel du Vin bistro or Malmaison Chez Mal brasserie.

A dedication to excellent food and drink is at the heart of Malmaison and Hotel du Vin. The seasonal menus are carefully crafted by Chef Directors John Woodward and Matt Powell, with a particular emphasis on quality ingredients.

Full terms and conditions are available on the website.

Hotel du Vin locations: Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol City Centre, Bristol Clifton Village (coming spring 2018), Cambridge, Cheltenham, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Harrogate, Henley-on-Thames, Newcastle, Poole, St Andrews, Stratford-upon-Avon (coming spring 2018) Tunbridge Wells, Wimbledon, Winchester and York

Malmaison locations: Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Brighton, Cheltenham, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Oxford and Reading

