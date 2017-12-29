Positive Healthcare Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire
London, December 29
POSITIVE HEALTHCARE PLC
("Positive Healthcare' or the "Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group')
INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017
I am pleased to present the interim condensed consolidated financial results of Positive Healthcare Plc for the period from 1 April 2017 to 30 September 2017.
On 1 June 2017, the Company announced a change in its accounting reference date, from 31 December to 31 March. As a result, the Company will use the Interim Results for the period from 1 January 2016 to 30 June 2016 as a basis for comparison for the results reported in these financial statements.
Business and operations
Despite challenging trading conditions within the healthcare sector, I am delighted to report that in the 6 months to September 2017 group sales amounted to £4.67million. Group gross profit margins to September 2017 were at approximately 17%, and the business is profitable at £63,697 (Profit before tax) for the period.
As the Group's last set of published interim accounts were for the period to 30 June 2016, at which date the Group had just completed the acquisition of Capital Care Services (UK) Limited and Fine Locums Limited, the results of these two subsidiaries were not included within the Group's income statement for the period ended 30 June 2016.
Outlook
For the first half of 2017 the business has adapted to the challenges of continuing rate caps and margin compression and the introduction of IR35 in April. Costs have been and continue to be strictly controlled, and perpetual re-investment in new hires, higher margin sectors and technology will continue for the rest of the year.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire staff for their hard work and passion in successfully delivering our business objectives.
|Gary Ashworth
|Christopher Paul Ledbury
|Chairman
|Chief Executive Officer
The Directors of Positive Healthcare accept responsibility for this announcement.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|6 Months to
|6 Months to
|Period to
|30 September
|30 June
|31 March
|2017
|2016
|2017
|£
|£
|£
|Revenue
|4,670,168
|1,140,993
|7,803,986
|Cost of sales
|(3,857,213)
|(885,983)
|(6,209,243)
|Gross profit
|812,955
|255,010
|1,594,743
|Administrative expenses
|(708,832)
|(306,902)
|(1,592,199)
|Exceptional costs
|-
|(154,300)
|(154,300)
|Finance cost
|(40,426)
|(46,574)
|(124,017)
|Profit/(loss) before tax
|63,697
|(252,766)
|(275,773)
|Taxation
|(5,620)
|-
|11,086
|Profit/(loss) for the year
|58,077
|(252,766)
|(264,687)
|Attributable to:
|Owners of the parent
|52,482
|(252,766)
|(262,639)
|Non-controlling interest
|5,595
|-
|(2,048)
|58,077
|(252,766)
|(264,687)
|Earnings per share
|Pence
|Pence
|Pence
|Basic earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent
|1.050
|(5.055)
|(5.253)
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent
|1.050
|(5.055)
|(5.253)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017
|Unaudited as at
|Unaudited as at
|Audited as at
|30 September
|30 June
|31 March
|2017
|2016
|2017
|£
|£
|£
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|1,001,269
|1,002,540
|1,001,778
|Property, plant and equipment
|85,156
|81,168
|90,645
|1,086,425
|1,083,708
|1,092,423
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|2,186,481
|1,954,601
|1,758,061
|Cash and cash equivalents
|18,921
|116,491
|49,108
|2,205,402
|2,071,092
|1,807,169
|TOTAL ASSETS
|3,291,827
|3,154,800
|2,899,592
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Equity attributable to equity holders
|Share capital
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|Retained earnings/(deficit)
|(210,157)
|(252,766)
|(262,639)
|Non-controlling interest
|242,330
|238,784
|236,735
|Total equity
|82,173
|36,018
|24,096
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings
|1,330,675
|1,330,675
|1,330,675
|1,330,675
|1,330,675
|1,330,675
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|1,878,979
|1,788,107
|1,544,821
|1,878,979
|1,788,107
|1,544,821
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|3,291,827
|3,154,800
|2,899,592
Company Registration number: 09852871