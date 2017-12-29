Positive Healthcare Plc - Half-year Report

POSITIVE HEALTHCARE PLC

("Positive Healthcare' or the "Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group')

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

I am pleased to present the interim condensed consolidated financial results of Positive Healthcare Plc for the period from 1 April 2017 to 30 September 2017.

On 1 June 2017, the Company announced a change in its accounting reference date, from 31 December to 31 March. As a result, the Company will use the Interim Results for the period from 1 January 2016 to 30 June 2016 as a basis for comparison for the results reported in these financial statements.

Business and operations

Despite challenging trading conditions within the healthcare sector, I am delighted to report that in the 6 months to September 2017 group sales amounted to £4.67million. Group gross profit margins to September 2017 were at approximately 17%, and the business is profitable at £63,697 (Profit before tax) for the period.

As the Group's last set of published interim accounts were for the period to 30 June 2016, at which date the Group had just completed the acquisition of Capital Care Services (UK) Limited and Fine Locums Limited, the results of these two subsidiaries were not included within the Group's income statement for the period ended 30 June 2016.

Outlook

For the first half of 2017 the business has adapted to the challenges of continuing rate caps and margin compression and the introduction of IR35 in April. Costs have been and continue to be strictly controlled, and perpetual re-investment in new hires, higher margin sectors and technology will continue for the rest of the year.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire staff for their hard work and passion in successfully delivering our business objectives.

Gary Ashworth Christopher Paul Ledbury Chairman Chief Executive Officer

The Directors of Positive Healthcare accept responsibility for this announcement.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 Months to 6 Months to Period to 30 September 30 June 31 March 2017 2016 2017 £ £ £ Revenue 4,670,168 1,140,993 7,803,986 Cost of sales (3,857,213) (885,983) (6,209,243) Gross profit 812,955 255,010 1,594,743 Administrative expenses (708,832) (306,902) (1,592,199) Exceptional costs - (154,300) (154,300) Finance cost (40,426) (46,574) (124,017) Profit/(loss) before tax 63,697 (252,766) (275,773) Taxation (5,620) - 11,086 Profit/(loss) for the year 58,077 (252,766) (264,687) Attributable to: Owners of the parent 52,482 (252,766) (262,639) Non-controlling interest 5,595 - (2,048) 58,077 (252,766) (264,687)

Earnings per share Pence Pence Pence Basic earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent 1.050 (5.055) (5.253) Diluted earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent 1.050 (5.055) (5.253)



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

Unaudited as at Unaudited as at Audited as at 30 September 30 June 31 March 2017 2016 2017 £ £ £ ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 1,001,269 1,002,540 1,001,778 Property, plant and equipment 85,156 81,168 90,645 1,086,425 1,083,708 1,092,423 Current assets Trade and other receivables 2,186,481 1,954,601 1,758,061 Cash and cash equivalents 18,921 116,491 49,108 2,205,402 2,071,092 1,807,169 TOTAL ASSETS 3,291,827 3,154,800 2,899,592 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to equity holders Share capital 50,000 50,000 50,000 Retained earnings/(deficit) (210,157) (252,766) (262,639) Non-controlling interest 242,330 238,784 236,735 Total equity 82,173 36,018 24,096 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 1,330,675 1,330,675 1,330,675 1,330,675 1,330,675 1,330,675 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,878,979 1,788,107 1,544,821 1,878,979 1,788,107 1,544,821 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 3,291,827 3,154,800 2,899,592

Company Registration number: 09852871