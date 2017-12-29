sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.12.2017 | 10:15
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Positive Healthcare Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire
London, December 29

POSITIVE HEALTHCARE PLC
("Positive Healthcare' or the "Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group')

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

I am pleased to present the interim condensed consolidated financial results of Positive Healthcare Plc for the period from 1 April 2017 to 30 September 2017.

On 1 June 2017, the Company announced a change in its accounting reference date, from 31 December to 31 March. As a result, the Company will use the Interim Results for the period from 1 January 2016 to 30 June 2016 as a basis for comparison for the results reported in these financial statements.

Business and operations

Despite challenging trading conditions within the healthcare sector, I am delighted to report that in the 6 months to September 2017 group sales amounted to £4.67million. Group gross profit margins to September 2017 were at approximately 17%, and the business is profitable at £63,697 (Profit before tax) for the period.

As the Group's last set of published interim accounts were for the period to 30 June 2016, at which date the Group had just completed the acquisition of Capital Care Services (UK) Limited and Fine Locums Limited, the results of these two subsidiaries were not included within the Group's income statement for the period ended 30 June 2016.

Outlook

For the first half of 2017 the business has adapted to the challenges of continuing rate caps and margin compression and the introduction of IR35 in April. Costs have been and continue to be strictly controlled, and perpetual re-investment in new hires, higher margin sectors and technology will continue for the rest of the year.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire staff for their hard work and passion in successfully delivering our business objectives.

Gary AshworthChristopher Paul Ledbury
ChairmanChief Executive Officer

The Directors of Positive Healthcare accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Positive Healthcare plc
Chris Ledbury - CEO
www.positiveplc.co.uk.
Tel: +44 (0) 203 587 7566
Email: chris@positivementalhealth.co.uk

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

UnauditedUnauditedAudited
6 Months to6 Months toPeriod to
30 September30 June31 March
201720162017
£££
Revenue4,670,1681,140,9937,803,986
Cost of sales(3,857,213)(885,983)(6,209,243)
Gross profit812,955255,0101,594,743
Administrative expenses(708,832)(306,902)(1,592,199)
Exceptional costs-(154,300)(154,300)
Finance cost(40,426)(46,574)(124,017)
Profit/(loss) before tax63,697(252,766)(275,773)
Taxation(5,620)-11,086
Profit/(loss) for the year 58,077(252,766)(264,687)
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent52,482(252,766)(262,639)
Non-controlling interest5,595-(2,048)
58,077(252,766)(264,687)

Earnings per sharePencePencePence
Basic earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent1.050(5.055)(5.253)
Diluted earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent1.050(5.055)(5.253)


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

Unaudited as atUnaudited as atAudited as at
30 September30 June31 March
201720162017
£££
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets1,001,2691,002,5401,001,778
Property, plant and equipment85,15681,16890,645
1,086,4251,083,7081,092,423
Current assets
Trade and other receivables2,186,4811,954,6011,758,061
Cash and cash equivalents18,921116,49149,108
2,205,4022,071,0921,807,169
TOTAL ASSETS3,291,8273,154,8002,899,592
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders
Share capital50,00050,00050,000
Retained earnings/(deficit)(210,157)(252,766)(262,639)
Non-controlling interest242,330238,784236,735
Total equity82,17336,01824,096
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings1,330,6751,330,6751,330,675
1,330,6751,330,6751,330,675
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables1,878,9791,788,1071,544,821
1,878,9791,788,1071,544,821
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES3,291,8273,154,8002,899,592

Company Registration number: 09852871


