Gofore Oyj: Gofore selected as framework supplier for Finnish Tax Administration

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 29 DECEMBER 2017 AT 11:15 EET

Gofore selected as framework supplier for Finnish Tax Administration

The Finnish Tax Administration has selected Gofore as its agreement partner for the next four years. The framework agreement signed by the parties covers management and development consultation services from 2017 to 2021.

The subject of the agreement is procurement area 1, which contains project management expert services for technical projects. The agreement was signed after a lightened tendering procedure. The tendering procedure was arranged based on a management and development framework agreement by Hansel.

The Tax Administration develops services to all Finnish citizens

Gofore's share of the work in the procurement area is estimated to amount to EUR 300,000, i.e. approximately 300 man-days a year.

"We are building the best possible scheme for the Tax Administration by combining the necessary know-how and resources. The Tax Administration is an important co-operation partner to us. It renews and develops its services in an advanced manner for all Finns," comments Senior Consultant Mikko Kolehmainen from Gofore.

The agreement period is estimated to run from 1 December 2017 to 11 April 2020 with an option for two years.

Further enquiries:

Terhi Vesanen, Senior Service Architect, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 50 555 9478

terhi.vesanen@gofore.com (mailto:terhi.vesanen@gofore.com)

Timur Kärki, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com (mailto:timur.karki@gofore.com)

