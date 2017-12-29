

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major opponents in early European deals on Friday.



The greenback declined to a 4-week low of 0.9758 against the franc and a 10-day low of 112.57 against the yen, from its early highs of 0.9794 and 112.97, respectively.



Reversing from its previous highs of 1.3429 against the pound and 1.1936 against the euro, the greenback dropped to a 3-week low of 1.3508 and more than a 3-month low of 1.1969, respectively.



The greenback slipped to more than 2-month lows of 0.7113 against the kiwi and 1.2536 against the loonie, off its previous highs of 0.7081 and 1.2572, respectively.



Having advanced to 0.7789 against the aussie at 2:50 am ET, the greenback reversed direction and hit a session's low of 0.7810.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 111.00 against the yen, 0.96 against the franc, 1.21 against the euro, 1.36 against the pound, 0.79 against the aussie, 0.73 against the kiwi and 1.24 against the loonie.



