Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Jakosuo-Jansson

Neste Corporation

Managers' Transactions

29 December 2017 at 11.30 am (EET)





Neste Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Jakosuo-Jansson

____________________________________________





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jansson-Jakosuo, Hannele

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Neste Corporation

LEI: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14





Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20171229094640_3

____________________________________________





Transaction date: 2017-12-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013296

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,201 Unit price: 54 EUR

(2): Volume: 227 Unit price: 54 EUR

(3): Volume: 91 Unit price: 54 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,481 Unit price: 54 EUR

(5): Volume: 36 Unit price: 54 EUR

(6): Volume: 1,964 Unit price: 54 EUR





Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 54 EUR



For additional information, please contact:

Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251



Neste in brief:

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint by combining high-quality renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com









