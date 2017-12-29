Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Jakosuo-Jansson

Neste Corporation
Managers' Transactions
29 December 2017 at 11.30 am (EET)
Neste Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Jakosuo-Jansson
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jansson-Jakosuo, Hannele
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Neste Corporation
LEI: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20171229094640_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-12-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013296
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,201 Unit price: 54 EUR
(2): Volume: 227 Unit price: 54 EUR
(3): Volume: 91 Unit price: 54 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,481 Unit price: 54 EUR
(5): Volume: 36 Unit price: 54 EUR
(6): Volume: 1,964 Unit price: 54 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 54 EUR
For additional information, please contact:
Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251
