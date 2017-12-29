

Alliance Trust PLC



Total Voting Rights



In accordance with DTR rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules Alliance Trust PLC confirms the following:



Alliance Trust PLC's issued share capital as at 29 December 2017 consists of 347,592,156 ordinary shares with voting rights. Alliance Trust PLC does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.



The above figure (347,592,156) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



For further information, please contact



Alliance Trust PLC



Tel +44 (0)1382 321010



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R8



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX