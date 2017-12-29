London stocks edged a little higher early on Friday on the last trading day of the year - a half day - building on the fresh records seen this week amid low volumes, with little in the way of corporate news and no economic data to provide any momentum. At 0850 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1% to 7,632.05, having risen to a new record high of 7,636.67 earlier, above the intraday high reached the day before. On Thursday, the index crept to a fresh record close of 7,622.88. Accendo Markets analyst ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...