AIM-listed technology group Windar Photonics said on Friday that John P. Weston has stepped down from the position of chairman with immediate effect, as it announced that it has received an order for 5 WindVision LiDAR systems from an existing Chinese distribution partner for delivery as soon as possible. Weston will be succeeded by current board member Johan Blach Petersen, who will take up the position of interim chairman of the board with immediate effect. As far the order is concerned, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...