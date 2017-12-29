Human Microbiome Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Human Microbiome market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.05% over the forecast period to grow to US$635.829 million by 2022, growing from US$289.411 million in 2017. Major factors responsible for global human microbiome market growth are increasing instances of life style diseases, diarrhoeal infections, predominant changes in the life style of the global population and increase in aged population. Moreover, technological enhancements in biomedical sciences and growing research investment in technology and product sectors also impact the market growth positively. However, lack of awareness about the use and advantage of prebiotics and probiotics and government restrictions on their usage may impair the market growth.
The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of human microbiome market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
The first step towards determining the human microbiome market size involves identifying key players and the revenue contribution of the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study in consideration through extensive secondary research. This also includes various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others. Both bottom-up and top-down approaches are utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments.
The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the human microbiome value chain, such as C-Level Executives, Directors, and Managers among others across key enterprises operating as manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. The last phase is providing intelligence in the form of presentation, charts, graphics and other different formats helping the clients in faster and efficient understanding of the market. Under this phase complete market engineering is involved which includes analyzing the gathered data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.
Segments covered under the human microbiome market report are as below:
By Disease
- Diabetes
- Central Nervous System Disorders
- Cancer
- Obesity
- Others
By Application
- Therapeutic
- Diagnostic
By Product
- Medical Food
- Probiotics
- Prebiotics
- Supplements
- Others By Geography
- Americas
- North America
- South America
- Europe Middle East and Africa
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Asia Pacific
Companies Mentioned
- Seres Therapeutics
- Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC
- uBiome, Inc
- Second Genome
- Vedanta Biosciences
- Blue Turtle Bio
- Metabiomics
- Rebiotix Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Human Microbiome Market Forecast by Disease (US$ billion)
6. Global Human Microbiome Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)
7. Global Human Microbiome Market Forecast by Product (US$ billion)
8. Americas
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
