Human Microbiome Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022

Human Microbiome market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.05% over the forecast period to grow to US$635.829 million by 2022, growing from US$289.411 million in 2017. Major factors responsible for global human microbiome market growth are increasing instances of life style diseases, diarrhoeal infections, predominant changes in the life style of the global population and increase in aged population. Moreover, technological enhancements in biomedical sciences and growing research investment in technology and product sectors also impact the market growth positively. However, lack of awareness about the use and advantage of prebiotics and probiotics and government restrictions on their usage may impair the market growth.



The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of human microbiome market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Segments covered under the human microbiome market report are as below:



By Disease

Diabetes

Central Nervous System Disorders

Cancer

Obesity

Others

By Application

Therapeutic

Diagnostic

By Product

Medical Food

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Supplements

Others By Geography

Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

and Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Asia Pacific

Companies Mentioned



Seres Therapeutics

Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC

uBiome, Inc

Second Genome

Vedanta Biosciences

Blue Turtle Bio

Metabiomics

Rebiotix Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Human Microbiome Market Forecast by Disease (US$ billion)



6. Global Human Microbiome Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)



7. Global Human Microbiome Market Forecast by Product (US$ billion)



8. Americas



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



