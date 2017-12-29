Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

29 December 2017

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc

("KDR' or the "Company')

Total Voting Rights

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration company focused on Finland, announces that the Company's issued share capital will comprise 23,378,067 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares') with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 23,378,067.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further Information :

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180 Virginia Bull / Nick Harriss/ James Thomas, Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656 Jon Belliss / Elliot Hance, Beaufort Securities Plc (Broker) Tel: +44-20-7382-8300 Michael Padley, Lothbury Financial Services Limited Tel: +44-20-3290-0707 Don Hall, Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377

