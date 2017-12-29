Global Medical Beds Market - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Approx 5.7% During 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global medical bed market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 5.7% during the forecast period (2016-2023). Increasing number of hospital beds is one of the major factors witnessing the growth of the medical bed market. According to the guardian Newspaper (dated 25 Nov. 2016), In England, the number of hospital beds occupied by patients treated for malnutrition has almost tripled in the last 10 years. Official figures were revealed that malnutrition people were accounted for approx. 184,528 hospital bed days in 2015, a significant rise witnessed in 65,048 in 2006-07. This sharp rise is increasing the pressure on hospitals that are struggling with high record levels of overcrowding. Thus, increasing patient base leads to high demand for medical beds that is witnessing potential growth in the medical bed market.

Geographically, North America has witnessed potential growth in the medical bed market due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Europe is also expected to witness potential growth due to increasing aging population and government initiatives for patient comfort. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth for the medical bed due to increasing Australian government initiatives for hospital beds and increasing medical tourism in the region.



The global medical bed market is further segmented into application, end-user and type. The application segment is further classified into intensive care and non-intensive care. The type segment is further segmented into electric beds, semi-electric beds and manual beds. The end-user segment is further segmented into hospitals, elderly care patients and home care settings.

