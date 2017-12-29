

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer price inflation increased in November, Statistics Austria reported Friday.



Producer prices grew 2.1 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 1.7 percent rise seen in October.



The annual increase was largely driven by a 2.9 percent rise in intermediate goods prices. Energy prices climbed 2.7 percent and consumer goods prices gained 1.3 percent. At the same time, capital goods prices gained only 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer price inflation doubled to 0.6 percent from 0.3 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX