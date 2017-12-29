

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. stock market is slightly higher Friday, its benchmark FTSE 100 hit a new record and appears on course to sign off at an all-time high.



Fairly strong buying in the mining space and in healthcare stocks is driving the market, where trading will be on only for half-day today.



The benchmark FTSE 100 is up 24.37 points or 0.32 percent at 7647.25, slightly off a record high of 7650.75 earlier this morning.



Provident Financial is advancing 1.7 percent. Old Mutual is adding 1.5 percent and Micro Focus is up 1.4 percent.



AstraZeneca, Hargreaves Lansdown, Reckit Benckiser, Randgold Resources, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Capita, Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco and Whitbread are gaining 0.5 to 1.2 percent.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Kingfisher, WPP, RSA Insurance, Standard Life, Morrison Supermarkets, GKN and CRH are down 0.6 to 1 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is extending its slide against other major currencies on Friday. The British Pound is trading at 1.3491 against the U.S. dollar, up 0.41 percent from previous close.



