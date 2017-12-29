Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Interim Results 29-Dec-2017 / 10:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 29 December 2017 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ("Hot Rocks" or the "Company") UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I hereby present the interim results for the Company for the six months ended 30 September 2017. The Company is an active investor largely in junior natural resources companies. We have continued to see improvement during the period in the interest shown in exploration companies and we look forward to reporting on developments in the portfolio in due course. The Company made a total comprehensive loss of GBP10,259 for the period, compared to a total comprehensive income of GBP236,459 for the same period last year. The Company will not be paying a dividend. Cash at bank as at 30 September 2017 was GBP7,446 (30 September 2016: GBP14,039). We hold stakes in the following entities: Brazil Tungsten Holdings Limited Copper Bay Limited Elephant Oil Limited Block Energy (formerly Goldcrest Resources plc) Impact Oil & Gas Limited Mafula Energy Limited MedGold Resources Corp Minergy Limited Rift Resources Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited (trading as t5) Royal Road Minerals Limited (formerly Tigris Resources Limited) Upland Resources Limited N4 Pharma PLC Jangada Mines PLC Brian Rowbotham Non-Executive Chairman The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this announcement. For further information please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell: 020 73828417 Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited Guy Miller: 020 7220 9796 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 6 months 6 months To To 30 September 30 September 2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations GBP GBP Revenue - - Share based payment (115,600) - Operating expenses (24,354) (21,543) Other gains 18,510 1,353 _______ _______ Profit/(Loss) from operations (121,444) (20,190) Interest receivable 4 1,648 _______ _______ Profit/(Loss) before taxation (121,440) (18,542) Income tax expense - - _______ _______ Profit/(Loss) for the period (121,440) (18,542) _______ _______ Other comprehensive income Reclassification of cumulative - gains on available-for-sale financial asset due to disposals Fair value gains/(losses) on 111,181 255,001 available-for-sale financial assets _______ _______ Total comprehensive income/(loss) (10,259) 236,459 for the period _______ _______ Earnings per share (pence) Basic - 0) 0.14 Diluted - 0.13 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 As at As at 30 September 30 September 2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Assets GBP GBP Non-current assets Available for sale financial assets 945,220 964,170 _______ _______ 945,220 964,170 _______ _______ Current assets Other receivables - 21,356 Cash and cash equivalents 7,446 14,039 _______ _______ 7,446 35,395 _______ _______ Total assets 952,666 999,565 _______ _______ Equity and liabilities Equity Called up share capital 173,602 173,602 Share premium account 1,174,631 1,174,631 Shares based payment reserve 115,600 29,738 Other reserves 66,209 221,651 Retained loss (677,134) (698,964) ________ ________ 852,908 900,658 _______ _______ Current liabilities Trade and other payables 99,758 98,907 _______ _______ Total equity and liabilities 952,666 999,565 _______ _______ HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 6 months to 6 months to 30 September 30 September 2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit/(loss) (10,259) 236,459 Adjustments: Fair value adjustment of (111,181) (255,001) available-for-sale financial assets (Loss) / Gains on disposal of - (1,353) available-for-sale financial assets Charge for share based payments 115,600 - Finance income (4) (1,648) Movements in working capital: Decrease/(increase) in trade and other 720 (2,739) receivables Increase/(decrease) in trade and other (1,738) 7,990 payables _______ _______ Net cash used in operating activities (6,862) (16,292) _______ _______ Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of 2,088 14,978 available-for-sale financial assets ________ ________ Net cash used in investing activities 2,088 14,978 ________ ________ Cash flows from financing activities Interest received 4 1,648 ________ ________ Net cash from financing activities 4 1,648 ________ ________ Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash (4,770) 334 equivalents ________ ________ Cash and cash equivalents at the 12,216 13,705 beginning of the period ________ ________ Cash and cash equivalents at the end 7,446 14,039 of the period ________ ________ HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ACCOUNTING POLICIES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 1 Financial Information *********************** The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those set out in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2017. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2017 were approved by the Board of Directors on 31 August 2017 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the independent auditor on those accounts was unqualified. The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2017 has not been reviewed by the Company's auditor. As permitted, the Company has chosen

