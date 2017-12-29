

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure reflecting the current economic situation in euro area reached its highest level in more than eleven years in December, results of a survey by the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed Friday.



The euro-coin indicator rose to 0.91 in December from 0.84 in November. This was the highest reading since May 2006.



The indicator benefited from greater household and business optimism and from the strengthening of the industrial cycle.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX