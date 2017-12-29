Global High Brightness Led Market - Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 10% During 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global high brightness LED market research report covers insights, opportunity analysis, market shares and forecast for 2017-2023.

The high brightness LED is being extensively used in various applications such as automotive, general lighting, backlighting, mobile device, signals and signage etc. High brightness LED offers many advantages over traditional incandescent lamps such as longer lifetime, compact size, low energy consumption, enhanced physical robustness, rapid switching time etc. The global high brightness LED market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2016-2023. The key factors driving the market growth are increasing high brightness LED light applications, large scale replacements of traditional luminaires, decreasing cost of LED component and growing need for energy-efficient lighting products to save energy.

Asia Pacific is the largest market region for global high brightness LED market in terms of market revenue share. The key factors driving the market growth in Asia Pacific is the large market for LED in China and the on-going technological advancements in the LED technology. Furthermore, according to U.S Department of Energy, the Chinese LED market is growing at an impressive CAGR of 15.3% in 2015 which had increased from 13% in 2014 which further increased from 10.7% in 2013. Furthermore, the presence of leading LED manufacturing companies in Asia Pacific region such as Epistar, LG Innotek, Moritex, Nichia etc. is driving the growth of global high brightness LED market. However, North America is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2016-2023 owing to the increased adoption of high brightness LED for energy conservation and to promote green technology.

The global high brightness LED market is influenced by the presence of leading companies such as Cree Inc., GE lighting, LG Innotek, Nichia Corporation, Seoul semiconductor Co. ltd and others. Joint ventures, product launch, and mergers & acquisition are some of the crucial strategies adopted by the key market players to gain competitive advantage.



Companies Mentioned



American Bright Optoelectronics Corps (U.S.)

Arena Luci Srl ( Italy )

) Bridgelux, Inc. (U.S.)

Cree Inc. (U.S.)

Epistar Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Ge Lighting (U.S.)

LG Innotek ( South Korea )

) Lumileds ( Netherlands )

) Moritex Corporation ( Japan )

) Nichia Corporation ( Japan )

) Osram Licht Ag ( Germany )

) Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd ( South Korea )

) Tekcore ( China )

) Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Wavesquare ( South Korea )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographic Analysis

7. Company Profiles



