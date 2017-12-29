Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market - Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 14.8 % During 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Embedded die packaging technology is the process of embedding semiconductor dies in the inner layer of a chip package, organic circuit board or module. The global embedded die packaging technology market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 14.8 % during the forecast period 2016-2023. Embedded die packaging technology provides many advantages such as improved electrical and thermal performance, compact size, opportunity for cost reduction, heterogeneous integration, streamlined logistics for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) etc. The key factor driving the growth of global embedded die packaging technology market is the increasing number of portable electronic devices.

The global embedded die packaging technology market is influenced by the presence of leading semiconductor companies such as Amkor technology, ASE group, Fujikura ltd, General Electric Corporation, Infineon technologies and others. Product launch, joint ventures, mergers and acquisition are some of the crucial strategies adopted by the key market players to gain competitive advantage.

Global embedded die packaging technology market report covers segmentation analysis of platform type and end users. Report further covers segments of platform types which include embedded die in IC package substrate, embedded die in rigid board and embedded die in flexible board. Embedded die in IC package substrate is the leading platform type segment owing to its increased adoption in DC-DC converters and camera modules which are used in smartphones. Whereas, end users of embedded die packaging technology include consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive, healthcare etc. The IT and telecommunication is the dominating end user segment as embedded die packaging technology are widely used in smartphones, routers, etc.

