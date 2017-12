ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer price inflation accelerated in November, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Producer prices in domestic market climbed 2.8 percent year-on-year in November, following 2.2 percent increase in October.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained again by 0.4 percent in November.



Overall producer prices grew 0.4 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 2.5 percent. In foreign market, producer prices climbed 0.2 percent month-on-month and by 1.7 percent annually.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX