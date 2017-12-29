NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Die Wall-Street-Bank Goldman Sachs erwartet wegen der US-Steuerreform eine massive Belastung in diesem Jahr. Der Gewinn dürfte im Schlussquartal um rund 5 Milliarden Dollar gedrückt werden, erklärte das Geldhaus am Freitag in New York. Der Großteil dieser Belastung trete auf durch die Rückführung von Unternehmensgewinnen aus dem Ausland. Genaue Zahlen wird Goldman Sachs am 17. Januar veröffentlichen./das/she

