BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - November 2017

US

The labour market strengthened in November, following hurricane related volatility in the prior two months. Job gains accelerated above 200,000, hours worked rose, and the unemployment rate remained at an ultra-low 4.1%. Meanwhile, average hourly earnings disappointed, keeping wage growth tepid. The contrast between unsustainably strong job gains and relatively weak earnings promises to keep monetary policy hawks and doves at odds.

Real Gross Domestic Product ("GDP') growth has maintained solid momentum in Q4. Personal consumption expenditures appear to be growing moderately, while business investment is positive on net, with indicators pointing to a double-digit increase in equipment capex and a pause in structures investment. After two quarters of declines, residential investment looks ready to edge up. Trade and inventories will probably be drags on Q4 growth, but the second-half combined should see approximately 3% real growth at an annual rate.

Consumer price inflation carved out a bottom in November, with the y/y change in core personal consumption expenditures ("PCE') inflation rising to 1.4%. Total inflation slowed after having surged on hurricane related refinery shutdowns in the Gulf Coast.

In Washington, the Senate passed its version of tax reform and began to work with the House to forge a compromise between their two versions of the legislation. Although there are important differences, the two chambers should be able to combine their bills and pass legislation before the end of the year. The $1.5 trillion 10-year cost of the reform understates its impact on individuals and businesses. There are roughly $6 trillion in tax cuts and $4.5 trillion in pay-fors, making it the most significant tax reform since 1986. Most estimates suggest the legislation will boost growth by a few tenths in 2018 and 2019, adding fuel to an economy that is already reaccelerating.

UK

Although the UK economy has continued to evolve at a moderate pace, there are signs that spare capacity has continued to erode. GDP grew 0.4% q/q in Q3, a modest pace compared to historical rates, but still an improvement from the 0.3% seen in the previous two quarters. Growth in Q3 was supported by services, contributing 0.3ppts, and manufacturing, adding 0.1ppts. Otherwise, there was a small drag from construction activity. On the expenditure side, growth was supported by a pick up in consumption, an improvement from the weakness seen in the first half of the year. In general, surveys of activity have remained resilient. Although the composite Purchasing Managers' Index ("PMI') fell 0.9pts to 54.9 in November, it still implies a pace of growth close to potential. In particular, the manufacturing PMI has climbed to the highest levels since August 2013, supported by a pick up in global activity, which in turn has been amplified by the low levels of the exchange rate. Otherwise, the economy continues to face a multitude of headwinds, in part caused by the uncertainty around the Brexit process. Business investment remains meagre, and the outlook for the housing market remains benign, with price expectations of housing remaining relatively subdued. The labour market has also started to moderate lately, with the level of employment falling 56,000 over the three months to October. At the same time, the participation rate has fallen by 0.3ppts, allowing the unemployment rate to remain unchanged for the third month at the recent lows of 4.3%. This is 0.2ppts below the Bank of England's ("BoE') estimate of the long-term equilibrium unemployment rate.

Despite the moderate economic growth, data suggests there is little spare capacity in the economy. Alongside the low level of the unemployment rate, there has been a pick up in wage growth, with average weekly earnings growing just below 3% annualised as of October. Although such a pace in wage growth is still modest compared to historical figures, it's fairly high considering productivity has averaged a subdued growth rate of 0.6% y/y in Q3. Though volatile, unit labour costs show that the nominal component of wages has been growing above 2% since 2016. Meanwhile, headline inflation rose 0.1ppts to 3.1% y/y in November, the highest rate since April 2012. In addition, various surveys including the PMI and the BoE's Agents' summary of business conditions have alluded to increasing difficulty in recruitment of skilled labour, which would point to higher wage growth in the future. At the most recent BoE Monetary Policy Committee ("MPC') meeting in December, members voted unanimously to keep the policy rate unchanged at 0.5%, after having raised the policy rate 0.25ppts for the first time in a decade at the November meeting. The MPC noted that should the economy evolve in line with its November forecasts, further modest increases in the Bank Rate would be warranted over the next few years. In addition, the MPC stated that it will incorporate the small stimulus announced in the Government's Autumn Budget into the February forecasts, as well as the positive developments around the Brexit negotiations.

Brexit negotiations moved forward in December, with the European Union ("EU') council declaring that sufficient progress has been made on the first phase of the negotiations (divorce bill, rights of citizens and the Irish border) to move onto the second phase regarding transition and the framework for the future relationship. Although still subject to change, the first phase of negotiations had agreed on the methodology for calculating the Brexit settlement, now cited to be around €45-55bn. It was also agreed that there would be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, said 'exploratory contacts' will begin on Britain's future relationship, but formal talks are not expected to begin before March. In the meantime, the UK still has to decide the nature of the end relationship it is aiming to achieve with the EU.

EMU

The theme of strong economic activity combined with weak price pressure continued in Europe. Eurozone Purchasing Managers' Indexes ("PMI') continued to make new highs since 2011 and other measures such as retail sales and industrial production continued to track historically high levels. Q3 GDP was estimated at 2.5% y/y, another new high since 2011. Meanwhile the Core Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices ("HICP') came in at just 0.9% with the Headline HICP at 1.4%, well below the European Central Bank's ("ECB') medium term target of inflation below but close to 2%. Eurozone unemployment continued to drop, printing 8.8% making another new low since 2008, following the double economic shocks of the financial crisis and the European debt crisis.

The price action in financial markets continued to respond to the ECB meeting on 26 October when the policymakers effectively put policy on auto-pilot by extending the quantitative easing ("QE') programme to September 2018, and maintaining guidance that policy rates are expected to remain at current levels well past the end of the QE programme. The extended time until any change to expected policy action, even in the face of strong economic performance, had squeezed term premia lower in the European money markets. As always, the imbalance between strong economic activity and extraordinary easy financial conditions has to be balanced somehow, and as November progressed financial conditions in the market started to tighten again. The euro appreciated sharply and it was not long before the small term premium in the rates markets also returned.

China

Activity data was mixed in November. The official Purchasing Managers' Index ("PMI') was stronger at 51.8 in November versus 51.6 for October, but the Caixin PMI was weaker at 50.8 for November. Fixed Asset Investment growth was recorded at 7.2% for November, slightly worse than the 7.3% prior. Industrial production growth was weaker at 6.1% for November. Retail sales strengthened and printed 10.2% y/y for November. Inflation fell to 1.7% from 1.9% prior. Producer prices fell from the prior month, printing 5.8%. On the external side, export data strengthened to 12.3% y/y for November and imports were higher at 17.7% y/y. The seven day repo rate was on average 3.3% for November compared to 3.23% for October.

Japan

The picture in Japan has not changed. Expectations of a pick up in inflation remain completely prospective. After falling in the first part of the year, the western core prices, prices excluding food and energy, edged up. However, an uptick every few months will not approach the Bank of Japan's 2% goal. Faster increases in non-fresh food and energy mean the trend in core inflation is a little higher, but those categories are unlikely to be a source of a sustained acceleration in prices. The yen-dollar rate has bounced between 108 and 113 for several months; recently it has been at the higher end. Inflation expectations, as measured in the consumer survey, moved up a few months ago from a subdued level in 2016. However, they remain far below the level seen in 2014 and 2015, when optimism in "Abenomics' and the re-inflation project led to noticeable increases in general prices. Initial bargaining positions for the spring wage negotiation also indicate subdued expectations. Japan's trade union confederation has called for a 4% total increase with a 2% increase in base pay. While that sounds solid, those are the same targets for the previous two years, suggesting no additional pressures.

Activity data, on the other hand, remains strong. Real GDP rose 2.5%, at an annual rate, in Q3. Gains this quarter came from inventories, and net exports. Consumption actually declined. The pattern in the Japanese accounts the last few years has been that when private demand was strong, inventories and net exports were weak, and vice versa. This has produced steady gains over the last year and a half, and there is no reason to think consumption will not bounce back next quarter. Investment was strong. High-frequency indicators remained strong. The Economy Watchers Survey soared in November to its highest level in almost four years. The Shoko-Chukin Survey of small and medium-sized businesses moved above 50 in October. Industrial production continues to gyrate around an upward trend.