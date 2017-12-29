

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production grew at a slower pace, while retail sales growth accelerated in November, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Friday.



Industrial production climbed 3.2 percent year-on-year in November, weaker than October's 4.3 percent growth.



Likewise, manufacturing output grew 4.7 percent after rising 6.2 percent in October.



On a monthly basis, industrial production logged a growth of 0.8 percent, reversing a 1.4 percent drop in preceding period.



Another report from the statistical office showed that annual growth in retail sales improved sharply to 4.8 percent in November from 1.7 percent in October.



The indices for employment and wages and salaries grew 3.5 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.



