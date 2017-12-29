Global Small Animal Imaging Market - Growing With a CAGR of Approx. 6.4% During 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global small animal imaging market is anticipated to reach $940.4 million with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2016-2023. There are various drivers which are enhancing the global small animal imaging market across the world. The major drivers include up gradation of technology in the field of molecular imaging rising number of application of preclinical imaging modalities in drug discovery biotechnology research, increasing number of pharmaceutical and research institutions and growing investment from clinical research organization in clinical studies.

The significant opportunities which creates the growth prospects in future as well for the small animal imaging market are advancement in in-vivo imaging techniques which enhances efficiency in the field of pre-clinical drug discovery and high investments in developing novel reagents which give rise to sustainability in the growth of pre-clinical imaging market. Though the market has various drivers and opportunity for future growth it has certain factor which hampers the growth of small animal imaging market. The major restraints for this market includes stringent government regulations regarding animal usage in experiment and high operational and installation cost in regard with small animal imaging modalities. The key challenges of small animal imaging market is limitation in terms of procedural and technological with small animal imaging systems.



The small animal imaging market is segmented on the basis of modality type, imaging reagents and by major applications areas. On the basis of modality type, it is segmented into seven types which is optical imaging system, nuclear imaging system, micro magnetic resonance imaging, micro computed tomography, micro ultra sound, photo acoustic. Imaging systems, magnetic and particle imaging system. On the basis of reagents, it is segmented into five major types of reagents which are optical imaging reagents, nuclear imaging reagents, magnetic resonance imaging contrast reagents, ultrasound contrast reagents, computed tomography contrast reagents. On the basis of major application areas, it is segmented into five application which comprises of oncology, cardiology. autoimmune disease, neurology and psychiatry and other application areas which includes pulmonary, metabolic and infectious disorders



Agilent Technologies

Aspect Imaging

Bruker Corporations

Fujifilms Holdoing Corporations

Licor Biosciences

Medisco Ltd.

Milabus B.V

Miltenyi Biotech Gmbh

Mr Solutions Ltd

Perkinelmer Inc

Promega Corporations

Scanco Medical Ag

Siemens Ag

Targeson Inc

Trifoil Imaging

