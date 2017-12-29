ZAGENO, Inc.: ZAGENO - Biotech E-commerce Platform hits 1.4 Million Products

BOSTON and BERLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGENO Inc. (http://www.zageno.com?utm_campaign=pressPortfolioGrowth), the fast-growing digital marketplace for research materials, has developed an impressive portfolio, making it the first choice for purchasing and comparing lab materials online. Since late 2015, ZAGENO has been growing its biotech product portfolio to not only include trending life science techniques, but to also accommodate widely used scientific methods and experimental processes.

Successful Combination of Biotechnology and E-Commerce

ZAGENO has rapidly developed into the largest online marketplace for life science research kits and reagents. From a few thousand products, with primarily major brands, ZAGENO grew into a one-stop shop for more than 1.4 million biotechnology products, belonging to more than a thousand different biotechnology brands.

In under two years, not only has a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform been developed, but also an innovative way of sorting and categorizing research products has evolved. From an initial six categories, with 29 subcategories, the platform now holds 7 categories, 100+ subcategories and within them, more than 1.4 million products. This number increases by thousands of products each day, thanks to our specialized content team.

Made for Pioneering Life Science Researchers

By keeping up with trending life science techniques and adding crucial reagents for experiments, e.g., CRISPR kits or sequencing chips to its portfolio, ZAGENO utilizes its online marketplace to keep its customers at the forefront of biotech research. In just under 12 months, due to customer demand, ZAGENO increased its product portfolio ten-fold.

The most significant addition is a comprehensive antibody catalog, including major brands such as VWR International, as well as up-and-coming brands like ProteoGenix.

Portfolio Extension: Customized Research Products and Lab Instruments

In the next six months, the platform will see another major increase from 1.4 Million SKUs to more than four Million SKUs, which marks another milestone in the history of the young company. ZAGENO will also look to extend further into customized research products, while also expanding the portfolio to lab instruments, analytical research apparatus, and other promising categories. Furthermore, the marketplace categorization and e-commerce framework are advancing to adopt crucial, as well as trending, topics in life science research, while accommodating the convenience of modern online shopping.

