BlackLine the Next Great Fintech Play
An area that will continue to capitalize on the growing importance of technology innovation is the financial technology (fintech) segment.
I have in the past provided numerous stocks that use technology in financial applications. This area is picking up steam and will be a game changer going forward.
In the small-cap fintech area, a rapidly growing company that offers investors an intriguing opportunity is BlackLine, Inc (NASDAQ:BL), which was founded in 2001 but only became a publicly traded company in October 2016 at $17.00.
BL stock traded as high as $40.28 in July, prior to the subsequent.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
An area that will continue to capitalize on the growing importance of technology innovation is the financial technology (fintech) segment.
I have in the past provided numerous stocks that use technology in financial applications. This area is picking up steam and will be a game changer going forward.
In the small-cap fintech area, a rapidly growing company that offers investors an intriguing opportunity is BlackLine, Inc (NASDAQ:BL), which was founded in 2001 but only became a publicly traded company in October 2016 at $17.00.
BL stock traded as high as $40.28 in July, prior to the subsequent.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...