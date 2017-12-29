Glencore has completed the sale of a 51% stake of its petroleum products storage and logistics business for $579m cash, rising to $775m later in the new year once certain assets have been transferred into the new operating company. Glencore and the new owners of the 51% stake, HNA Innovation Finance Group, have set up the new company, HG Storage International Limited, as announced in March. A second agreement between Glencore and HNA will see three US assets transferred into HGSI in 2018, ...

