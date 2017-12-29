Wall Street finished on a slightly higher note as investors sifted through a slew of data releases on an otherwise quiet day, with little in the way of corporate news and volumes thin ahead of the new year. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.16% to 24,812.71, with the S&P 500 ahead by 0.07% to 2,684.49 and the Nasdaq Composite up by 0.05% to 6,943.03. From a sector standpoint, the best performance was seen in the following industry groups: Aluminum (4.44%), Coal (3.25%) and ...

