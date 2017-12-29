Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Raytheon has raised Dividend for 12 Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on January 02, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2017 / Active-Investors has a free review on Raytheon Co. (NYSE: RTN) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on January 02, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on December 29, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on RTN: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RTN.

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg.

Dividend Declared

On November 15, 2017, Raytheon announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.7975 per outstanding share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on February 01, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 03, 2018.

Raytheon's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.70%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 1.15% for the Industrial Goods sector. The Company has raised dividend for twelve consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Raytheon has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.42 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Raytheon is forecasted to report earnings of $8.29 per share for the next year, which is more than double the Company's annualized dividend of $3.19 per share.

As of October 01, 2017, Raytheon's cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.31 billion compared to $3.30 billion as on December 31, 2016. The Company's operating cash flow from continuing operations for Q3 2017 was $382 million compared to $640 million for Q3 2016. The change in operating cash flow from continuing operations was primarily due to higher required pension contributions in the reported quarter. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Raytheon

On December 13, 2017, Raytheon announced that it has completed Lot 1 production of the Small Diameter Bomb II, a new weapon that will give fighter pilots the ability to destroy moving targets at any time and in all-weather conditions. The US Air Force has also contracted with Raytheon to produce Lots 2 and 3.

The SDB II™ bomb is a gliding precision weapon with a one-of-a-kind tri-mode seeker that uses millimeter wave radar, uncooled imaging infrared guidance and semi-active laser guidance to find its targets. The weapon's two-way datalink allows it to receive in-flight target updates. Once fielded, SDB II will enable pilots to engage more targets at ranges greater than 40 miles using fewer aircraft.

Raytheon is producing SDB II bombs at the Company's fully-automated manufacturing facility in Tucson, Arizona, and the program is nearing completion of developmental testing.

About Raytheon Co.

Raytheon, with sales of $24 billion in 2016 and 63,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 95 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 28, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Raytheon's stock marginally rose 0.54%, ending the trading session at $188.92.

Volume traded for the day: 573.69 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.09%; previous three-month period - up 2.66%; past twelve-month period - up 33.21%; and year-to-date - up 33.04%

After yesterday's close, Raytheon's market cap was at $54.92 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.44.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the 'Author') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the 'Reviewer') represented by a credentialed financial analyst. For further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the 'Sponsor'), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors