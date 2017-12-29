

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economic recovery is being reinforced by the manufacturing sector on the back of growth in production and exports, the country's statistical office ISTAT said in its monthly report on the economy, released Friday.



'The manufacturing sector is reinforcing the economic recovery showing positive trends both in production and exports,' the agency said.



'The leading indicator improves in a context characterized by high levels of confidence among consumers and businesses,' it added.



Business confidence is slowing only in the construction sector, ISTAT said.



The Italian economy expanded 0.4 percent in the third quarter.



Inflationary pressures remain limited, the agency said.



The ISTAT also noted that the unemployment rate is slowing and the dynamics of the labor market remains positive.



However, obstacles persist in reaching a pre-crisis rate of unemployment beyond the significant reduction recorded in mid-2015, the agency said.



