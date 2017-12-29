Active-Investors: Wired News - Boeing Received Orders from Royal Air Maroc for Four 787-9 Dreamliners

Stock Monitor: AAR Corp. Post Earnings Reporting

On December 27, 2017, the Company announced that it has received orders from Royal Air Maroc (RAM) for four 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at $1.1 billion at list prices. RAM had purchased two 787s in December 2016 followed by two more aircrafts this month.

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Boeing.

This morning, The Boeing most recent news is on our radar

RAM Plans to Expand Services to International Areas

The purchase will enable RAM to grow in international routes. RAM flies 787s on international routes from Casablanca to North America, South America, Middle-East, and Europe, and with the additional airplanes it plans to expand service to these areas. Morocco's flag carrier has already taken delivery of five 787-8s, and the additional purchase will grow its fleet of fuel-efficient 787s to a total of nine airplanes.

RAM's Additional 787 Orders Is a Terrific Endorsement of Dreamliner's Economic Performance

Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, stated that Royal Air Maroc's additional 787 orders are a terrific endorsement of the Dreamliner's economic performance, fuel efficiency, and unrivalled passenger experience. Ihssane added that Boeing is proud to support Royal Air Maroc's growth plans within Africa and further connect Morocco to the world, thereby expanding the relationship between the two companies that began nearly 50 years ago.

RAM's First 787 Dreamliner

In January 2015, RAM celebrated the arrival of its first 787 Dreamliner into Morocco. The airline was the first carrier in the Mediterranean region to operate the 787. The 787 provided RAM the capability to grow its long-haul network and significantly reduce operating costs, all while offering its customers an unmatched on-board experience.

Boeing Received Order from Flydubai for 175 737 MAX Airplanes

On December 21, 2017, Boeing and Flydubai finalized the purchase of 175 737-MAX airplanes in the largest single-aisle jet order in Middle-East history. The deal, which included options for an additional 50 jets, was valued at $27 billion at list prices.

About Boeing 787 Dreamliner

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a family of super-efficient airplanes with new passenger-pleasing features. The 787-9's fuselage is stretched by 20 feet and can fly 290 passengers up to 14,140 kilometers in a typical two-class configuration. The 787's unparalleled fuel efficiency, reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to airplanes it replaces, and range flexibility enable carriers to profitably open new routes and optimize fleet and network performance.

About The Boeing Company

Founded in 1916 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, The Boeing Company is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. The company is a top US exporter and supports airlines and US and allied government customers in 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

About Royal Air Maroc

Royal Air Maroc (RAM) is the Moroccan national carrier as well as the country's largest airline, and is fully owned by the government of Morocco. The carrier operates a domestic network in Morocco, scheduled international flights to Africa, Asia, Europe, and North and South America, and occasional charter flights that include Hajj services.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 28, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Boeing's stock slightly climbed 0.25%, ending the trading session at $296.35.

Volume traded for the day: 1.44 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.58%; previous three-month period - up 16.55%; past twelve-month period - up 89.85%; and year-to-date - up 90.36%

After yesterday's close, Boeing's market cap was at $176.46 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.26.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.31%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors