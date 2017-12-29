Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Splunk's Revenues Surged 28.70%; Net Loss Narrowed

Stock Monitor: Adobe Systems Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q3 FY17, Splunk reported revenues of $328.65 million compared to $244.79 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting growth of 28.70%, driven by strong product portfolio and expanding clientele. Revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $310.00 million.

The Company's gross profit surged 34.86% to $264.49 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $196.12 million in Q3 FY16. Splunk had an operating loss of $50.82 million in Q3 FY17 compared to an operating loss of $90.05 million in Q3 FY16. Though, the Company's total billings jumped 38% to $381.60 million in the reported quarter.

Splunk posted net loss of $50.60 million in Q3 FY17 compared to a net loss of $93.49 million in Q3 FY16. In the reported quarter, the Company had net loss of $0.36 per share compared to $0.69 per share in Q3 FY16. Splunk had adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share in Q3 FY17, which beat analysts' estimates of $0.14 per share.

Splunk's Segment Results

The License segment had revenues of $179.83 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $139.73 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 28.70% on a y-o-y basis. This segment's cost of revenues was $3.01 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $2.88 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 4.51% on a y-o-y basis.

The Maintenance and Services segment's revenues surged 41.65% to $148.82 million in the reported quarter compared to $105.06 million. This segment's cost of revenues were $61.15 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $45.79 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 33.55% on a y-o-y basis.

On a geographical basis, the United States' segment had revenues of $250.13 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $190.12 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting growth of 31.56% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's International segment had revenues of $78.52 million in the reported quarter compared to $54.67 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 43.64% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

Splunk had cash and cash equivalents of $393.31 million on October 31, 2017, compared to $365.59 million on October 31, 2016. The Company had cash inflow from operating activities of $116.83 million in the reported quarter compared to $99.31 million in Q3 FY16.

In the reported quarter, Splunk's non-GAAP free cash flow surged 45.09% to $46.87 million compared to $32.30 million in Q3 FY16. On October 06, 2017, the Company acquired Rocana Inc., an analytical solutions provider, for a purchase price of $30.20 million. On September 29, 2017, Splunk acquired SignalSense Inc., a cloud-based data collection and breach detection solutions developer, for a purchase price of $12.20 million.

Outlook

In Q4 FY17, Splunk anticipates revenues in the range of $388.00 million to $390.00 million. For fiscal 2017, the Company expects revenues in the band of $1.239 billion to $1.24 1billion with adjusted operating margin of 8.50%. Splunk, also introduced guidance for fiscal 2019, with revenues being anticipated at approximately $1.55 billion and adjusted operating margin increasing to 10.50%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 28, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Splunk's stock marginally dropped 0.36%, ending the trading session at $82.29.

Volume traded for the day: 662.36 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.07%; previous three-month period - up 22.69%; past twelve-month period - up 58.07%; and year-to-date - up 60.88%

After yesterday's close, Splunk's market cap was at $11.80 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

