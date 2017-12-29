

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) estimates that enactment of the Tax Legislation will result in a reduction of about $5 billion in the firm's earnings for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2017, approximately two-thirds of which is due to the repatriation tax. The remainder includes the effects of the implementation of the territorial tax system and the remeasurement of U.S. deferred tax assets at lower enacted corporate tax rates.



On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was enacted. The Tax Legislation significantly revises the U.S. corporate income tax by, among other things, lowering corporate income tax rates, implementing the territorial tax system and imposing a repatriation tax on deemed repatriated earnings of foreign subsidiaries.



Goldman Sachs plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 on January 17, 2018.



