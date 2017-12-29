On December 20 2017, ESMA issued a statement on the LEI implementation under MiFID II, 'to support the smooth implementation of LEI requirements under the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR)'. This statement can be found in its entirety on ESMA's website by following this link.



The smooth introduction of LEIs will allow investment firms, for a temporary period of six months, to 'provide a service triggering the obligation to submit a transaction report to the client, from which it did not previously obtain an LEI code'. This provision will also impact services for which Order Record Keeping are required under MiFID II.



