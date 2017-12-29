Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Berry's Sales Jumped 16%; EPS Surged 33%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BERY. Berry Global reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on November 16, 2017. The packaging Company topped earnings expectations and posted record free cash flow for a fiscal year. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg.

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, Berry Global's net sales jumped 16% to $1.88 billion compared to net sales of $1.62 billion for Q4 FY16. Net sales' increase was primarily attributed to acquisition net sales of $288 million, selling price increases of $9 million due to the pass through of higher resin prices, and an $11 million positive impact from foreign currency changes. The Company's reported numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $1.90 billion.

Berry Global's net sales increased 9% to $7.1 billion on a y-o-y basis in fiscal year 2017 compared to $6.5 billion in FY16.

Berry Global's operating income surged 32% to $199 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $151 million in Q4 FY16. The increase in operating income was primarily attributed to acquisition operating income of $20 million, an $18 million improvement in its product mix and price/cost spread, $6 million decrease in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) and operating expenses, and a $4 million positive impact from currency translation.

Berry Global's net income was $110 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for Q4 FY17 compared to $77 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income per diluted share in the reported quarter was 19% higher at $0.87 compared to $0.73 in the prior year's corresponding quarter, and came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.79 per share.

Berry Global Group's Segment Results

For FY17, the Engineered Materials segment's net sales surged 46% to $2.38 billion on a y-o-y basis, primarily attributed to acquisition net sales of $788 million and selling price increases of $67 million. The segment's operating income soared 74% y-o-y to $316 million, primarily attributed to acquisition operating income of $62 million, a $71 million improvement in the segment's product mix and price/cost spread, a $13 million decrease in SG&A expenses, a $3 million decrease in business integration and restructuring costs, and a slight improvement in productivity in manufacturing.

During FY17, the Health, Hygiene, and Specialties' division's net sales fell 1% on a y-o-y basis to $2.37 billion, primarily attributed to extra days in FY16 of $25 million, selling price decreases of $23 million, and a slightly unfavorable impact from foreign currency.

The segment's operating income jumped 11% to $216 million on a y-o-y basis, primarily attributed to a $27 million decrease in business integration and restructuring costs associated with the Avintiv acquisition, a $13 million improvement in productivity in manufacturing, a $12 million decrease in depreciation and amortization (D&A) expense, a $5 million impact from base volumes, and a $5 million decrease in SG&A expenses.

For FY17 Consumer Packaging segment's net sales dropped 5% to $2.35 billion on a y-o-y basis, primarily attributed to an $83 million negative impact from base volumes and $43 million from extra days in FY16. The segment's operating income fell 1% to $200 million on a y-o-y basis, primarily attributed to a base volume decline of $17 million, an $11 million negative impact from productivity in manufacturing, $5 million from extra days in FY16, and a slight decrease in the segment's product mix and price/cost spread.

Cash Flow and Capital Structure

For Q4 FY17, Berry Global's cash flow from operating activities was $395 million and came in at $975 million for fiscal year 2017. The Company's adjusted free cash flow was $278 million for the reported quarter, reflecting a 20% increase compared to the prior year's same quarter of $231 million. Berry Global's adjusted free cash flow for FY17 was a fiscal year record of $601 million, reflecting a 16% growth compared to $517 million in FY16.

Berry Global's total debt less cash and cash equivalents at the end of the September 2017 quarter was $5,335 million.

Outlook

Berry Global is forecasting fiscal year 2018 cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow to be $965 million and $610 million, respectively.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 28, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Berry Global's stock was slightly up 0.24%, ending the trading session at $58.83.

Volume traded for the day: 384.61 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 4.57%; previous six-month period - up 4.03%; past twelve-month period - up 18.63%; and year-to-date - up 20.73%

After yesterday's close, Berry Global's market cap was at $7.71 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.17.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Packaging & Containers industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

