Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Apple Hospitality REIT has a Dividend Yield of 6.11%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on January 02, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2017 / Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on January 02, 2018. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding weekend and holiday) that is by latest at the end of the trading session on December 29, 2017.

Dividend Declared

On December 21, 2017, Apple Hospitality REIT announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.10 per common share for the month of January 2018. The distribution is payable on January 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of January 03, 2018.

Apple Hospitality REIT's indicated dividend represents a yield of 6.11%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 3.77% for the financial sector.

Dividend Insights

Apple Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0%, which denotes that the Company distributes approximately $0.69 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Apple Hospitality REIT is forecasted to report earnings of $0.99 for the next year compared to its annualized dividend of $1.20. One of the primary reasons for the difference between earnings and annualized dividend is that Apple Hospitality is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), structured by law to distribute at least 90% of earnings. Moreover, since REITs generate income from owning portfolios of investment real estate, they are likely to have higher depreciation charges.

Since depreciation is a non-cash charge, it does not directly impact the ability of dividend the companies can distribute. For this reason, Fund from Operations (FFO) is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to earnings and subtracting any gains on sales which then provides a better picture of any company's profitability and capacity to pay and to sustain dividends. For instance, Apple Hospitality REIT's net income for the three months ended September 30, 2017, was $0.28 per share compared to $0.07 per share for Q3 2017. On the other hand, the Company's Modified FFO totaled $0.48 per share for the reported quarter versus $0.49 per share for the year earlier same quarter. The FFO indicates that the Company should be able to comfortably cover its dividend payout.

Recent Development for Apple Hospitality

On December 04, 2017, Apple Hospitality REIT announced that it acquired the 135-room Home2 Suites by Hilton® in Anchorage, Alaska, for a purchase price of approximately $24 million, or $178,000 per key.

The Home2 Suites by Hilton® Anchorage/Midtown is located at 4700 Union Square Drive in Anchorage. The hotel opened in December 2015 and is convenient to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, the University of Alaska Anchorage, the Port of Anchorage, ConocoPhillips Alaska, Providence Alaska Medical Center, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a variety of corporate offices, and numerous recreational, dining, and shopping options.

Following this acquisition, Apple Hospitality REITs portfolio comprises of 239 hotels, with approximately 30,300 guest rooms, geographically diversified throughout 34 states.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality is a publicly traded REIT that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Company's portfolio is diversified across the Hilton® and Marriott® families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets throughout 34 states.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 28, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Apple Hospitality REIT's stock was marginally up 0.51%, ending the trading session at $19.80.

Volume traded for the day: 1.11 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.05 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.27%; previous three-month period - up 4.76%; past six-month period - up 5.10%; and past twelve-month period - up 0.05%

After yesterday's close, Apple Hospitality REIT's market cap was at $4.39 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.53.

The stock has a dividend yield of 6.06%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Hotel/Motel industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors