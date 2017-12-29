Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: WGL's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on WGL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WGL) ('WGL'). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WGL. The Company posted its financial results on November 17, 2017, for the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Washington, D.C.-based Company reported a positive quarterly operating income and net income for the reported quarter. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg.

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In the quarter ended September 30, 2017, WGL reported total operating revenues of $429.12 million compared to the $459.90 million recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. The Company generated utility revenues of $151.04 million in Q4 FY17, up from $131.51 million in Q4 FY16. However, non-utility revenues declined to $278.09 million in Q4 FY17 from $328.39 million in the last year's same quarter.

The gas utility Company reported a net income applicable to common stock of $3.32 million, or $0.06 per share, in Q4 FY17 versus a net loss applicable to common stock of $8.89 million, or $0.17 loss per share, in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's operating loss came in at $8.84 million, or $0.17 loss per share, for Q4 FY17 compared to an operating loss of $4.66 million, or $0.09 loss per share, in Q4 FY16.

Meanwhile, market analysts had forecasted an operating loss of $0.19 per share for Q4 FY17.

WGL reported a total operating revenue of $2.35 billion in FY17, which came in flat compared to total operating revenue in FY16. The Company's net income applicable to common stock grew to $192.62 million, or $3.74 per diluted share, during FY17 from $167.59 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, in FY16. Furthermore, operating earnings came in at $160.24 million, or $3.11 per share, for FY17 which were above the $155.60 million, or $3.08 per share, recorded in FY16.

Operating Metrics

During Q4 FY17, the Company spent $14.41 million on cost of gas compared to $8.37 million in Q4 FY16. The non-utility cost of energy was $215.22 million in Q4 FY17 versus $290.99 million in the previous year's comparable quarter. WGL's total operating expenses were $413.28 million during Q4 FY17 compared to $465.21 million in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company reported an operating income of $15.85 million in Q4 FY17 versus an operating loss of $5.31 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at $4.58 million for the reported quarter versus $7.99 million in Q4 FY16.

Segment Performance

During Q4 FY17, WGL's Regulated Utility segment reported a negative adjusted EBIT of $23.6 million compared to a negative adjusted EBIT of $21.2 million in Q4 FY16.

WGL's Retail Energy-Marketing segment's contribution to the Company's adjusted EBIT was $12.4 million for Q4 FY17 compared to $24.3 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

The Company's Commercial Energy Systems segment's adjusted EBIT was $15.0 million for the reported quarter compared to $13.1 million in the year ago same period.

In Q4 FY17, WGL's Midstream Energy Services segment reported an adjusted EBIT of $0.4 million in Q4 FY17 compared to a negative adjusted EBIT of $7.8 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During FY17, WGL's net cash provided by operating activities was $230.63 million, rising from $227.77 million in FY16. At the close of books for the reported quarter, WGL had $8.52 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $5.57 million at the close of books as on September 30, 2016. Additionally, the Company reported long-term debts amounting to $1.43 billion in its books of accounts as on September 30, 2017, up from $1.44 billion as on September 30, 2016.

Dividend

In a separate press release on November 22, 2017, WGL's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on February 01, 2018, to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 28, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, WGL Holdings' stock marginally climbed 0.41%, ending the trading session at $85.99.

Volume traded for the day: 87.91 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.25%; previous three-month period - up 1.91%; past twelve-month period - up 12.55%; and year-to-date - up 12.73%

After yesterday's close, WGL Holdings' market cap was at $4.42 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.97.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.37%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Gas Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

