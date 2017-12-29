

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft said that a customer, who has requested to remain unidentified at this time, has signed an order to acquire six CRJ900 aircraft on firm order and options on six additional CRJ900 regional jets.



Based on list price, the firm orders would be valued at approximately US$290 million. Should the customer exercise the six options for CRJ900 aircraft, the contract value would increase to approximately US$580 million.



Including this latest order, Bombardier has recorded firm orders for 1,918 CRJ Series aircraft.



