As described in Appendix H in the upcoming version 2.1 of the Genium INET Market Model document, the order price limits functionality for equity derivatives (otherwise known as price collars) will be enhanced to calculate price limits from a theoretical price where no bid-offer spread is quoted for the concerned contract. This notice is to inform market participants that this functional change will be delayed and will not take effect on 2 Jan 2018 as previously communicated.



The current logic will be maintained and the functionality is unchanged until further notice, meaning no price limits are calculated in case the third step of the reference price rule is reached (Appendix H.2 of Market Model doc v2.1). A new date for the activation of theoretical reference prices will be communicated in an exchange notice at a later stage.



For further information please see the attached file.



Attachment:

