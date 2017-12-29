Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Corium's Revenue Grew 19.2%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORI) ('Corium'). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CORI. The Company posted its financial results on November 16, 2017, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The biopharmaceutical Company's EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg.

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Corium's total revenue increased 19.2% to $9.44 million from $7.92 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers were below analysts' expectations of $9.46 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's product revenues decreased 5.9% to $6.06 million from $6.43 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, due to a decrease in the Company's generic Clonidine sales. For the reported quarter, the Company's contract research and development revenues increased 161.7% to $3.12 million from $1.19 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During FY17, the Company's total revenues decreased 3.5% to $31.86 million from $33.02 million in FY16. During FY17, the Company's product revenues decreased 11.9% to $22.36 million from $25.36 million in FY16, due to decreases in Fentanyl revenues and Clonidine revenues. During FY17, the Company's contract research and development revenues increased 55.7% to $8.44 million from $5.42 million in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Corium's gross profit increased 64.7% to $2.34 million from $1.42 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 680 basis points to 24.8% of revenue from 18% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's gross profit decreased 19.6% to $5.98 million from $5.00 million in FY16. During FY17, the Company's gross margin increased 370 basis points to 18.8% of revenue from 15.1% of revenue in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Corium's operating loss was $10.94 million versus an operating loss of $7.34 million in the comparable period of last year.

During FY17, Corium's operating loss was $39.76 million compared to an operating loss of $28.92 billion in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Corium's earnings before tax (EBT) was negative $12.94 million compared to negative $9.33 million in the corresponding period of last year.

For the reported quarter, Corium's net loss was $12.94 million compared to a net loss of $9.33 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was negative $0.36 compared to negative $0.42 in the same period of last year, surpassing analysts' expectations of negative $0.40.

During FY17, Corium's net loss was $47.79 million compared to a net loss of $36.70 million in FY16. During FY17, Corium's diluted EPS was negative $1.64 compared to negative $1.65 in FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Corium's cash and cash equivalents increased 44.3% to $57.47 million from $39.83 million as on September 30, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt, net of current portion, decreased 23.4% to $39.03 million from $50.97 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts receivable increased 7% to $4.64 million from $4.34 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 45.3% to $3.98 million from $2.74 million in Q4 FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 28, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Corium International's stock slightly advanced 0.50%, ending the trading session at $9.98.

Volume traded for the day: 112.29 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 30.63%; past twelve-month period - up 122.77%; and year-to-date - up 145.81%

After yesterday's close, Corium International's market cap was at $389.62 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

