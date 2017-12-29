Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Brady's Revenue Grew 3.6%; EPS Surged 11.4%

Stock Monitor: Applied DNA Sciences Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended October 31, 2017, Brady's net revenue increased 3.6% to $290.15 million from $280.18 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $287.4 million.

During Q1 FY18, Brady's gross profit increased 4.1% to $146.07 million from $140.36 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 20 basis points to 50.3% of revenue from 50.1% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, Brady's operating income increased 6.6% to $35.41 million from $33.21 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 30-basis points to 12.2% of revenue from 11.9% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, Brady's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 12.2% to $34.76 million from $30.99 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 90-basis points to 12% of revenue from 11.1% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, Brady's net income increased 14.6% to $25.84 million on a y-o-y basis from $22.55 million in Q1 FY17. The increase was due to the Company's focus on developing high-quality innovative products, driving efficiencies throughout global operations, streaming selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) structure, and strengthening culture of innovation and local ownership. During Q1 FY18, the Company's diluted EPS increased 11.4% to $0.49 on a y-o-y basis from $0.44 in the same period last year. The diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.48.

Brady's Segment Details

ID Solutions - During Q1 FY17, the Company's ID Solutions segment's net revenue increased 4.2%, or 1.3% on a constant currency basis, to $209.71 million from $201.26 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's profit increased 8.4% to $35.84 million from $33.07 million in Q1 FY17.

Workplace Safety - During Q1 FY17, the Workplace Safety segment's net revenue increased 1.9%, or 3.3% on a constant currency basis, to $80.45 million from $78.91 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's profit was $6.45 million, on par with $6.45 million in Q1 FY17.

Balance Sheet

As on October 31, 2017, Brady's cash and cash equivalents increased 6.2% to $142.24 million from $133.94 million on July 31, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 10.3% to $93.81 million from $104.54 million in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 2% to $152.70 million from $149.64 million in Q4 FY17. Brady's accounts payable decreased 2.9% to $64.90 million from $66.82 million in Q4 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities increased 2.1% to $34.72 million from $33.99 million in the same period last year.

On November 14, 2017, the Company's Board declared a dividend to shareholders of the Company's Class A Common Stock of $0.2075 per share payable on January 31, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2018.

Outlook

For FY18, the Company expects diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.85 to 1.95.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 28, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Brady's stock marginally rose 0.26%, ending the trading session at $38.15.

Volume traded for the day: 77.41 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 0.26%; previous six-month period - up 12.54%; past twelve-month period - up 0.79%; and year-to-date - up 1.60%

After yesterday's close, Brady's market cap was at $1.98 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.29.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.18%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Security Software & Services industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors