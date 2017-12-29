

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On the last trading session of 2017, the U.S. Futures Index is on a positive mood suggesting that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares closed mostly higher, while Europeans shares are on a negative note. There are only a few economic activities scheduled on Friday.



As of 7 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 63 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 17.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday and the Dow reached a new record closing. The Dow climbed 63.21 points or 0.3 percent to 24,837.51, the Nasdaq edged up 10.82 points or 0.2 percent to 6,950.16 and the S&P 500 rose 4.92 points or 0.2 percent to 2,687.54.



In the corporate sector, Baker-Hughes Rig Count, that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs, will be published at 1.00 pm ET. The prior week North American Rig Count was 1141, while the U.S. rig count was 931.



In the corporate sector, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. announced that Joel Bennett, chief financial officer, will be stepping down from his position at the company. Uber Technologies Inc. shareholders have agreed to sell a significant stake in the ride-hailing company to an investor consortium led by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. The deal values Uber at $48 billion, a nearly 30 percent discount to the company's previous valuation of about $68 billion.



Asian markets finished mostly higher. Hong Kong and China ended modestly higher. Shanghai Composite Index of China added 10.79 points or 0.33 percent at 3,307.17. The Hang Seng of Hong Kong gained 55.44 points or 0.19 percent at 29,919.15.



The Nikkei 225 of Japan lost 19.04 points or 0.08 percent at 22,764.94.



In the Australian market, retail stocks saw some strong buying. Miners and energy stocks exhibited a mixed trend, while bank stocks ended slightly weak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index declined 23 points or 0.38 percent to 6065.10. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 22.10 points or 0.36 percent, at 6167.30.



European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 7.75 points or 0.15 percent, the German DAX is losing 59.61 points or 0.46 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 16.44 points or 0.22 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 28.90 points or 0.30 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.55 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX