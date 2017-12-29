Global Tactical Communication Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tactical communication deals with the transmission of military information through electric means. Global tactical communication market is expected to grow with a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period 2016-2023. Benefits of tactical communication includes quick and easy distribution of messages, fast coordination, enhanced force protection and shared situational awareness. Increasing demand for advanced communication systems in defense and military is adding growth in the global tactical communication market during the forecast period. However, connectivity in limited bandwidth and existing communication technologies are the factors restraining the growth of the global tactical communication market during the forecast period.

Growth in global tactical communication market is influenced by the presence of major players such as Harris Corporation (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Ultra Electronics (U.K.), Iridium (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.) etc. Market players adopt various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launch, partnership to gain competitive advantage.



Global tactical communication market is segmented into platform, type, technology and applications. Report further covers segments of platform which includes airborne, ship borne, land and underwater. Underwater segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2016 and it is expected to dominate the segment during the forecast period. These systems are capable to receive and transmit real time situational awareness data to ship borne and air borne platforms, which is responsible for its dominance.

Types of tactical communication include High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR), man pack radio, soldier radio, Vehicular Intercommunication Radio (VIR) and other (situational awareness video receiver, rugged networking devices) applications. Man pack accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2016 and it is expected to dominate the segment during the forecast period. Man pack systems are capable to provide dual channel for communication. Also, they can operate on different wavelengths simultaneously. Furthermore, the technology segment of tactical communication can be classified as Next Generation Network (NGN) and Time Division Multiplexing (TDM). Adding, the applications of tactical communication include combat, command and control, communication, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and other applications.

