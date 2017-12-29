As of January 2 2018, a threshold amount will be introduced on Fixed Income OTC instruments to improve the pre-novation process.



With the establishment of MiFID2, Nasdaq will introduce a threshold amount to improve the pre-novation process on OTC instruments. This means that if a smaller amount of collateral is missing for an individual trade to be cleared within the 10 second timeframe, the trade will still be accepted for clearing.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact:



Risk Management: risk.management@nasdaq.com / Henrik Rosén, +46 8 405 6525 henrik.rosen@nasdaq.com



Fixed Income: fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com / Ulrica Ahlstedt, +46 8 405 6238 ulrica.ahlstedt@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658636