Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - KKR to Acquire PetVet Care Centers

KKR is making its investment primarily through its Core Investments strategy, representing capital targeting longer-term compounding opportunities.



Partnership Likely to Accelerate KKR's Track Record of Acquisitive Growth



Max Lin, Member of KKR, stated that PetVet has established itself as a leading veterinary care provider with an unmatched reputation for customer satisfaction and differentiated focus on local communities. Lin added that KKR's partnership with PetVet and its affiliated veterinarians will accelerate the former's track record of organic and acquisitive growth.



KKR Acquisition Agreements in 2017

On December 20, 2017, KKR entered into an agreement with an affiliate of Sun European Partners, LLP to acquire a majority stake in Afriflora. On December 08, 2017, KKR acquired Hyperion, a leading manufacturer of industrial tool components, from Sandvik.

In August 2017, KKR acquired Covenant Surgical Partners from DFW Capital Partners, Iroquois Capital Group, PineBridge Investments, and other existing shareholders. In the same month, a newly formed company controlled by KKR, with Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. as a minority investor, acquired PharMerica Corp.

On July 24, 2017, The Carlyle Group sold its majority control of The Nature's Bounty Co., a global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of health and wellness products, to KKR. On the same date, KKR signed an agreement to acquire WebMD Health Corp. in a transaction valued at approximately $2.8 billion.

On May 08, 2017, KKR, Dunas Capital, and the hotel group Alua Hotels & Resorts entered into an agreement to acquire and manage the Intertur Hotels Group.

In March 2017, KKR and CDPQ, along with USI employees, announced their joint acquisition of USI Insurance Services, a leading US insurance brokerage and consulting firm. KKR acquired Travelopia from TUI AG in February 2017.

About KKR & Co. L.P.



Founded in 1976, KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and through its strategic manager partnerships, hedge funds. The Company invests its own capital alongside its partners' capital and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. KKR is headquartered in New York City, New York.



About PetVet Care Centers, LLC



Established in 2012, PetVet provides veterinarian services for veterinary clinics and veterinary practices. Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, the Company is a leading acquirer and operator of general practice and specialty veterinary hospitals with 125 facilities located across 22 states, and works in partnership with over 600 board certified specialists and general veterinarians.



Stock Performance Snapshot

December 28, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, KKR & Co.'s stock was slightly up 0.28%, ending the trading session at $21.13. Volume traded for the day: 1.95 million shares. Stock performance in the last month - up 7.64%; previous three-month period - up 5.70%; past twelve-month period - up 35.36%; and year-to-date - up 37.30%

After yesterday's close, KKR & Co.'s market cap was at $17.28 billion. Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 10.63. The stock has a dividend yield of 3.22%. The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Asset Management industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.



