

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) said that it has instructed Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch in relation to an irrevocable non-discretionary programme to purchase its shares for cancellation, during the period which commences on 2 January 2018 and ends no later than 31 January 2018. Deutsche Bank will act as principal and will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of the Company's ordinary shares independently of the Company.



The maximum amount allocated to the Programme will be no greater than 20 million pounds. The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company.



The maximum number of shares to be purchased will be 223,125,112 shares (being the maximum number of ordinary shares of 15 5/7 pence each that may be purchased under the authority granted to Kingfisher by shareholders at Kingfisher's Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2017), less any shares purchased to date under this authority.



