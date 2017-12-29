Global Smart Sensor Market - Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 18% During 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Sensors Market Research Report Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global smart sensor market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2016-2023. Rising penetration of smart phones contributes majorly to the growth of the global smart sensors market. Rising demand of smart sensors for consumer electronics also fuels growth in the global smart sensor market during the forecast period. However, high cost of development and complex structure of smart sensors than traditional sensors are the factors restraining the growth of global smart sensors market during the forecast period.

Global smart sensors market report covers segmentation analysis of type, technology, component, network connectivity and end users. Report further covers segments of type which includes flow sensors, image sensors, light sensors, motion & occupancy sensors, position sensors, pressure sensors, temperature & humidity sensors, touch sensors, ultrasonic sensors, water sensors and other sensors. Pressure sensors are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its diverse disciplines its application in thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, and aerodynamics for measuring and monitoring pressure. Technology in smart sensors includes CMOS-based smart sensors, MEMS-based smart sensors and other technologies. Moreover, components of smart sensors include amplifiers, Analog to Digital Converters (ADCs), Digital to Analog Converters (DACs), microcontrollers, transceivers and other components.

Furthermore, end users adopting smart sensors include aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical & healthcare, building automation, consumer electronics, industrial automation and other end users. Consumer electronics is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to technological developments such as reduction in the size of sensors as well as adoption of MEMS technology. Also, network connectivity in smart sensors includes wired and wireless (Bluetooth, Enocean, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Z-wave, and others).

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.)

Atmel Corporation (U.S.)

Infineon Technologies (U.S.)

Invensense, Inc. (U.S.)

Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.)

Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany)

Samsung C&T Corporation ( South Korea )

) Siemens Ag (Germany)

Sony Corporation ( Japan )

) St Microelectronics N.V. ( Switzerland )

) Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.)

Yokogawa Electric Corp. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles



