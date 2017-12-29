

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES



The Board of Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc announces that on 29 December 2017 the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:



* 298,622 Ordinary Shares of 1p at prices ranging from 96.9p to 97.25p per share * 37,677 C Shares of 1o at a gross price of 85.25p per share



There are now 27,026,216 Ordinary Shares of 1p, 12,471,570 C Shares of 1p and 5,636,181 D Shares of 1p in issue.



TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc advises that its capital consists of 45,133,967 shares, as follows:



+---------------+------------------+---------------------+---------------------+ |Class |Nominal value per |Number of shares in |Voting rights | | |share |issue |attached | +---------------+------------------+---------------------+---------------------+ |Ordinary Shares|1.0p |27,026,216 |27,026,216 | +---------------+------------------+---------------------+---------------------+ |C Shares |1.0p |12,471,570 |12,471,570 | +---------------+------------------+---------------------+---------------------+ |D Shares |1.0p |5,636,181 |5,636,181 | +---------------+------------------+---------------------+---------------------+



Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.



Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 45,133,967 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.



For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8159



