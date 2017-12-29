Due to closed underlying markets, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in products issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC. Trading will be resumed when the underlying markets opens on January 2, 2018.



Please see attached document for instrument identifiers.



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Caroline Sjölund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658639