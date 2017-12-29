Global Micro Display Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Micro Display Market Research Report Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global micro display market is expected to have a CAGR of 22.6 % during the forecast period 2016-2023. The ongoing advancements in the micro display technologies are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of global micro display market. Micro display based holographic display is the latest advancement in the micro display technology. It is a holographic substrate guided wave based see through micro display which has the capability of emitting light in the form of an image. This light is passed through holographic lens which leads to the formation of holographic image.

Furthermore, the substrate of the holographic display couples out the received image to the transparent holographic grating. This transparent holographic grating can accept the transmitted holographic light from the elongated substrate and transmits this light to a location outside of the holographic grating as a viewable holographic image. Furthermore OLED displays are preferred over LCD displays due to its advantages such as enhanced picture quality, high contrast, light weight and compact, wide viewing angle etc. Experiments are being done with the shape of OLED displays. Round shaped OLED displays are being used in wearable, watches, and bike instrument displays. Therefore the advancements in the micro display technology and emergence of OLED displays are likely to drive the growth of global micro display market.

Due to the advantages offered by the micro display devices and technology such as high energy efficiency, compact size, high picture resolution and brighness, low power consumption, high contrast etc. they are being extensively in various applications. OLED based micro displays are being adopted in the healthcare sector. These displays are integrated with novel see-through technology and provides wide field-of-view optics. Furthermore, OLED flat panel micro displays are very small in size and are used in virtual imaging devices in order to obtain critical information about the diagnosis of the patient. These micro displays are used in medical theatres or in the operating rooms for training purposes. Binocular Ultrasound Goggle is a micro display device which is used by the veterinarians in order to diagnose sheep and cattle for pregnancy or diseases in dustry and muddy fields and bright sunlight. Micro displays are also used in miltiary applications. Kaiser Electro-Optics developed a ProView SO-35 monocular viewer which was specifically designed for US Army Land Warrior Program. Furthermore, eMagine Corporation manufactured Tactical Visual Computer which was integrated with weapon-mounted synthetic environment controller. This controller was further in sync with the load-bearing vest and weapon motion trackers.

Companies Mentioned



Au Optronics Corp ( Taiwan )

) Dresden Micro Display Gmbh ( Germany )

) Emagin Corporation (U.S.)

Himax Technology Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Holoeye Photonics Ag ( Germany )

) Kopin Corporation Inc. (U.S.)

LG Display Co. Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Micron Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Microvision Inc. (U.S.)

Seiko Epson Corporation ( Japan )

) Sony Corporation ( Japan )

) Syndiant Inc. (U.S.)

Universal Display Corporation (U.S.)

Wisechip Semiconductor Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology ( China )

