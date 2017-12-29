

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were on the verge of $1300 an ounce Friday morning, having jumped six straight session to end the year.



Feb. gold added $2.40 to $1299.60 an ounce, the highest since October.



The precious metal has been lifted by a weak U.S. dollar despite losing some of its safe haven appeal. Stocks have surged to record highs and the U.S. economy is in pretty good shape. UK stocks ended the year at record highs as well.



Markets are expected to be quiet today, with many traders getting a head start on New Years celebrations.



There is little economic news to consider, and the corporate news flow is especially light.



