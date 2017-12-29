Global MEMS Oscillator Market - Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 45% During 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Micro Electro Mechanical oscillator market is expected to have a CAGR of 45% during the forecast period 2016-2023. The advantages of MEMS oscillator include more programmable features, high stability, low phase noise and jitter, more reliability and robustness over conventional quartz based crystals therefore enhancing the global MEMS oscillator market. However, high costs, low profit margins and usage of long established quartz technology are the factors restraining the growth of the global MEME oscillators market.

The global MEMS oscillator market is segmented into packaging, band, general circuitry and applications. Simple packaged MEMS oscillator (SPMO) held the largest share of the MEMS oscillator market in 2016. However, the market for temperature compensated MEMS oscillator (TCMO) is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Increasing requirement for high precision components and small size of components with low cost for portable device applications is expected to drive the market for TCMO during the forecast period. Global MEMS oscillator market for wearable and Internet of Things is expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the intensive growth in interconnected devices and increasing adoption of wearable technology. In this sector, MEMS oscillator is a preferred timing component owing to its advantages such as small size, low power consumption, is expected to drive the global MEMS oscillator market during the forecast period.

